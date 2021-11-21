Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,396. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.