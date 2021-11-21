Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $3.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.21 to $14.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $695,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after acquiring an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $215.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.97. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $222.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

