Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 990.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $1,833,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $3,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. 1,295,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

