Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

GSBC stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.