Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 over the last 90 days. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.