Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post $40.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.98 million to $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $143.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.57 million to $144.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $182.99 million, with estimates ranging from $179.55 million to $185.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.67. 575,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,957 shares of company stock worth $3,115,132. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 122,732 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

