Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.90. 4,468,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,864 shares of company stock worth $12,208,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

