Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce $9.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $10.05 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $7.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $68.42 million to $69.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $239.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.51.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

