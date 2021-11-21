Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $5.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings of $5.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96. Celanese reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $18.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.25 to $18.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.81.

CE stock opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Amundi bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 144.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

