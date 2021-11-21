Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $857.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $857.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $912.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.68 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $754.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECHO. Stephens cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO remained flat at $$48.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,084. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $55,466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 653.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after purchasing an additional 644,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

