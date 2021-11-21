Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $401.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC remained flat at $$47.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 391,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $79,639,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

