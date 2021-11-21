Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIO stock remained flat at $$3.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 273,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,493. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $312.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

