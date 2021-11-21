Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post $173.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.50 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $577.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $580.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $771.91 million, with estimates ranging from $728.57 million to $812.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 607,600 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

