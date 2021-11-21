Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TTMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. 864,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

