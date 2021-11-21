Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Inseego has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

