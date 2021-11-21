Zacks: Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,132. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,031,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 469,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 575,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,003. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

