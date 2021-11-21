Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 3,042,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. NOW has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NOW by 306.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.