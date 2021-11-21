Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 43.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 57,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.28.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.