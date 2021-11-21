Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report sales of $404.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.10 million and the lowest is $373.40 million. Sunrun reported sales of $320.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,358. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 23.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 309,190 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,927.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 79,913 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.