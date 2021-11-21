Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Shares of TER opened at $151.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.