Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 67.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 162,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

