Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 67.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.
NTB stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 162,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
