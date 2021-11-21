Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $410.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $345.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 30,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,171. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.