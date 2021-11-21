Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.23. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,146,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571,809. Twitter has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.