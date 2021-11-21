Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $211.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflect strong average occupancy and higher average rates to new and existing customers. The company also raised its FFO guidance. It is focused on expansion through accretive acquisitions, mutually beneficial joint-venture partnerships and a third-party management platform. With a solid presence in key cities, Extra Space is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States and is poised well for growth with a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantages. Its shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A rise in vacating volumes with the abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average of $173.07. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $106.56 and a 52 week high of $204.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

