Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered L.B. Foster from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

