Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RLMD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $357.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

