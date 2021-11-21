Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.80.

SEA stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $173.70 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.21. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 419.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SEA by 154.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $122,585,000 after acquiring an additional 233,499 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at $7,968,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 9.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

