Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,745 shares of company stock worth $1,202,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 102,000.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

