Zacks Investment Research Lowers 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $465.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

