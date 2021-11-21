Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

