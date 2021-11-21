Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,521 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,452,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

