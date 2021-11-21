Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNCY. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

UNCY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

