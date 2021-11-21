Zacks Investment Research Upgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil aims for holistic growth through the development of existing businesses and strategic acquisitions across the world. Growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts, and launch of the latest technologies are tailwinds. It is seeking to develop viable alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value. America Movil and Liberty Latin America have collaborated to merge their respective Chilean business operations — Claro Chile and VTR — in a 50:50 joint venture. However, aggressive promotional strategy to increase foothold in the smartphone market through discounts and subsidized offers tends to lower margins, thereby hurting its profitability. Stiff competition and massive customer churn due to strict switching policy are concerns. A debt-laden balance sheet is another major headwind.”

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMX. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.55 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $238,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 56.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in América Móvil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 719,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on América Móvil (AMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.