Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 673,337 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 535,236 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $9,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

