ZClassic Trading Down 9.5% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $5,520.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.83 or 0.00382770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.27 or 0.00183581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00101068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

