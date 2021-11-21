Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $213,309.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.