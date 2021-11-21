Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $450,985.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ Z opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after buying an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

