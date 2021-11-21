Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZIX by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,196,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $480.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. ZIX’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

