ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

