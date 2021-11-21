Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zuora were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

ZUO opened at $22.09 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

