Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CEO Jay T. Flatley Acquires 100,000 Shares

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZY stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

ZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

