Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

