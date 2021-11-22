$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.09 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

