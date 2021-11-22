$234.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report sales of $234.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.50 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $918.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,275 shares of company stock worth $14,108,711 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 566,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

