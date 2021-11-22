$72.63 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to announce sales of $72.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $65.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $286.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 billion to $287.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $311.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $303.85 billion to $319.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

NYSE:UNH opened at $440.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.66 and a 200-day moving average of $417.41. The firm has a market cap of $414.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $2,536,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

