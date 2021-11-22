Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,806 shares of company stock worth $3,630,036. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

