Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 14,484,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

