Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

