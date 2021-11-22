Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.16.

EADSY stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.75. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

