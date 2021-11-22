Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKZOY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.7818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.